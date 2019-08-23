Juarez woman continues searching for missing daughter years after disappearance

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Nearly a decade after the disappearance of her daughter, one Juarez mother still hasn’t given up hope.

Fabiola Janeth Banda was first reported missing on August 23, 2010, and hasn’t been seen since.

Her mother, Silvia Banda Pedroza, says police gave her the remains of what they said belonged to her daughter.

However, Pedroza says many other mothers of missing women received the wrong remains and continued her search.

The mother displayed a sign and distributed flyers outside the state police building on Friday in hopes the public can help bring Fabiola home.