JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – A Juarez warehouse caught on fire Tuesday morning, destroying the building and sending smoke across the Borderland skyline.

The fire happened at about 9:30 a.m. in the El Granjero Colonia on Mamey Street, the Juarez Fire Department said.

The warehouse bottle and stored cooking oil and the building was a complete loss, firefighters said.

The fire was finally put under control by 10 a.m.