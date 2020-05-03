Juárez virus cases near 400 as number of deaths hit 80

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — For the sixth straight day, Juárez is reporting additional deaths associated with the COVID-19 virus.

Chihuahua State Health Department officials announced two new deaths overnight in Juárez, bringing the total number of deaths in less than a month to 80. In addition to the two new deaths, an additional 24 positive cases were also recorded in the City.

Juárez has taken a hit from the COVID-19 virus as all but seven days since April 6 have reported at least one death, if not multiple deaths.

This comes as Chihuahua Health Director Arturo Valenzuela Zorrila confirmed private hospitals in the Juárez are at full capacity. He says the Chihuahua Health Department is now in their second phase of bed capacity due to an increase in COVID patients. They’re now preparing a third-level medical response that includes even more beds in public hospitals.

To date, 144 health care workers (57 doctors and 77 nurses) have tested positive for COVID-19. Three of those healthcare workers died, according to Valenzuela Zorrila. He says first responders are taking a heavy hit in the fight against the pandemic.

As KTSM reported earlier this week, friends and family members say 22-year-old Octavio Lopez, a nurse at UMSS Number 6 in North Juárez was the first healthcare worker to die of the disease in our sister city

According to State officials, there are 597 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the State of Chihuahua and 98 total fatalities.

KTSM Graphs