JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Dozens of Juarez residents attended a vigil Saturday night to support the victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting.

Several gatherers held candles, cell phones, and signs to stand in solidarity with those involved.

“It was so sad, we took it very personally,” one attendee said. “We’re here to commemorate the victims and maybe look for a little hope for the families and a little bit of relief.”