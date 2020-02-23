Juarez unrest continues as police are targeted

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A series of attacks early Sunday morning came just days after a massive gun battle in South Juarez that left six suspects dead and a police agent injured Friday night.

The first attack Sunday happened in North West Juarez near the U.S. – Mexico Border. KTSM’s Juarez correspondent reports a gray pickup truck with New Mexico license plates opened fire on a Chihuahua State Police unit. The unit lost control and slammed into a commercial business sign.

The agents inside the State Police unit were injured and the suspects fled the scene, leaving two high-powered assault rifles inside the truck.

The second attack happened just an hour later in North Juarez after several suspects began shooting at the State Police Headquarters and agents who were near the entrance.

Just minutes before the attack at State Police Headquarters, police were called to reports of a car on fire. Authorities believe several suspects torched the car as means of distraction ahead of the attack on Police Headquarters. The Juarez Fire Department says a suburban was completely destroyed and police were forced to shut down the streets around the fire.

Authorities in Juarez believe Sunday’s attacks are in retaliation to the shooting on Friday where six suspected members of criminal organizations were killed by State Police. Two others were arrested, including one woman.