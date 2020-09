CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – An Uber driver in Juárez was found dead in the Samalayuca Dune Field on Wednesday morning.

Workers with Uber reported the driver missing on Tuesday night.

Officials said the victim was hired to drive a passenger from Colonia Anapra to Juárez Valley.

After hours of searching, officials said the victim’s body was discovered in the trunk of a Ford Fusion.

Juárez police have not released the identity of the victim.