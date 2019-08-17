Juarez toddler diagnosed with measles in city’s first case in years

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – A two-year-old girl from Juarez has been diagnosed with measles in the city’s first case in several years.

According to the Chihuahua Health Department, a sanitary fence was installed in the as doctors surrounded her home to check her family members.

Officials say Mexico has registered seven measles patients — now including one in Juarez — this year after 20 years without any diagnoses.

According to health experts, measles is spread through coughing and sneezing and the disease usually begins with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes.