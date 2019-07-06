Juarez to honor El Paso’s first lady for tourism efforts

El Paso first Lady Adair Margo leads to historical tour of Juarez, Mexico. (Photo courtesy Juarez City Government)

JUAREZ, Mexico — The Juarez City Council next week will honor El Paso’s first lady Adair Margo as a “Friend of the City” for her efforts to promote the history and image of Juarez.



Margo has been leading monthly educational tours to Juarez landmarks such as the Our Lady of Guadalupe cathedral and “showing the good aspects of our community,” said Juarez Councilwoman Jacqueline Armendariz Martinez, who sponsored the resolution.



Council members plan to present Margo with the resolution at their Thursday meeting in Juarez City Hall.



“We wanted to recognize all of the work she has done on behalf of Ciudad Juarez. She has brought groups of 30 to 40 people from El Paso, led them to the historically important places of our Downtown as well as tourist hotspots,” Armendariz said. “I am really impressed by her public service and her love of Juarez.”

Margo, wife of El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, is president of the Tom Lea Institute and was recognized in 2007 by the Mexican government with the Aztec Eagle award for her promotion of Mexican culture. According to the resolution, Margo last year also helped return to Juarez a 355-year-old document, the Garcia Manuscript, which was held in El Paso. In 2008, Margo also received the Presidential Citizens Medal from President George W. Bush for “strengthening international relationships.”

“She is someone very down-to-earth who is service-oriented. We are grateful for her efforts to promote Ciudad Juarez,” said Armendariz, who heads the Juarez Council’s Tourism and Economic Development Committee.