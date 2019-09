JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A 13-year-old girl was murdered by her teenage boyfriend in a fit of jealous rage Saturday night according to Juarez Municipal Police.

According to investigators, the teenage girl’s boyfriend, 13-year-old Kevin Frayre Hernandez, was jealous the girl decided to date another boy so he decided to kill her.

Frayre Hernandez is accused of firing at least 11 rounds inside the South Juarez home, killing the girl and seriously injuring her 21-year-old brother.