Juárez student murdered in apparent retaliation of brother’s Facebook post

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A university student was shot dead inside a south Juárez home Saturday night in an apparent attempt to shut the student’s family up.

The student, only identified as a 23-year-old named Andy, was inside the home when several gunmen arrived, opening fire. Investigators believe the hit was targeted after Andy’s brother witnessed and recorded a murder last week. The brother posted the video on Facebook and told the suspects he would tell police who was responsible for the murder.

The current murder is under investigation. No suspects have been named.