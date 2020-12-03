Juarez sees seventh murder of month, two days in

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was killed in a drive-by shooting in Juarez on Wednesday.

Juarez police said the driver of a Dodge Caravan with Texas plates was being followed by another vehicle with two suspects in it.

The suspects allegedly shot at the victim, hitting the victim in the head and the neck, causing the van to crash into a small rock wall on the side of a house.

The shooting happened in the Colonia Francisco Sarabia in South Juarez.

This is the seventh murder in Juarez this month.

