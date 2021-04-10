Juarez sanitation crew finds body dumped in garbage can

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A sanitation crew working in downtown Juarez discovered a body inside a garbage can on Friday night.

The crew called Juarez police, who investigated the scene. Officials did not indicate the victim’s gender, age or the manner of death.

This is the second time this week that a body was discovered inside a garbage can on the same street. Early Tuesday morning, passersby discovered a mutilated body in a garbage can on the same street.

Officials also did not indicate that victim’s gender, age or the manner of death.

