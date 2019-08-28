Juarez residents remember Juan Gabriel on third anniversary of death

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Many Juarenses spent their Wednesday remembering legendary singer Juan Gabriel on the third anniversary of his death.

As KTSM previously reported, the Mexican superstar died of a heart attack inside his California home in 2016.

Crowds of fans gathered outside his North Juarez home, which was decorated with flowers, signs, and photos of the late singer.

Officials say a museum was set to open inside the home in Gabriel’s honor, but the city ordered it to be shut down.

Gabriel was 66 years old at the time of his death.