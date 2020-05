EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ciudad Juarez has 909 COVID-19 cases confirmed, along with 210 deaths.

The latest count was released Monday morning by Chihuahua state health officials.

The state of Chihuahua is reporting 1,605 cases and 263 deaths. There are another 1,057 suspected cases, health officials said.

Officials are also adding other cases that they detected in hospitals, which accounts for the number of positive cases going up.