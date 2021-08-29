Juarez recycling plant catches fire, black plumes of smoke visible for miles

Juarez

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by KTSM 9 News Photojournalist Miguel Paredes.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A fire broke out at a recycling plant in Northeast Juarez on Sunday, sending out black plumes of smoke that could be seen for miles.

The fire happened at a recycling plant located on the main street that leads to the Zaragoza-Ysleta International Bridge.

Photo by KTSM 9 News Photojournalist Roxy Van Ruiten.

The plant recycles cardboard, paper and plastic, which caught fire, and nearby businesses had to be evacuated to prevent any injuries.

In July, a fire broke out at an ATV plant in Juarez, also sending out large plumes of black smoke. The fire was so intense, the National Weather Service said it produced its own clouds, called pyrocumulus clouds, that showed up on the NWS El Paso radar and satellite.

