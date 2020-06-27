Juárez records surge in virus cases, mirroring borderland communities

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juárez closed the week with a record number of positive COVID-19 cases, as 32 additional cases were reported Saturday. Overall, Juárez added 571 new virus cases this week, more than 230 than the previous record of 337.

The city also reported seven additional deaths, bringing the number of people who have died in Juárez to 502. Fifty-eight of those deaths were recorded this week.

Juárez is not the only community in the region to see record-high rates of new cases. El Paso and Doña Ana County also reported peaks in the number of newly confirmed virus cases. The single-largest day of new tests came on Friday when Juárez added 428 positive cases to their total. The single-day report is the largest daily spike of any day in any of the local reporting areas.

Chihuahua Health Officials have consistently stated Juárez suffers from a lack of testing capacity, meaning estimates of cases in the city are near 10,000.