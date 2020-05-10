Juárez records new COVID-19 death, bringing fatalities to 113

1  of  3
Juarez

The IMSS-35 hospital in Juarez, where most of the COVID-19 fatalities have taken place in Juarez, Mexico. (photo by Julian Resendiz)

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua State Health Officials say one additional COVID-19 related death was recorded in Juárez overnight, bringing the total number of virus deaths to 113 in our sister city.

Thirteen new positive COVID-19 cases were also added Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 487. Governor Javier Corral and Mayor Armando Cabada previously said the number of positive test results is not reflective of the actual number of virus cases in the area. The state estimates more than 3,500 people are infected with the virus as of last week.

Overall, the State of Chihuahua has 784 positive COVID-19 cases and 143 deaths.

Sunday, Dr. Arturo Valenzuela Zorrilla, Medical Director of Zona Norte for Chihuahua, confirmed 216 medical workers in the state are infected with the virus. Of those, 77 are doctors, 118 nurses and 21 others are medical personnel.

Dr. Zorrilla says of the 216 infected medical responders, 10 percent (21) are hospitalized and are in stable condition.

