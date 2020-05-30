1  of  3
Juárez reaches 260 virus deaths

Juarez

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Six additional deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus were reported in Juárez Saturday, bringing the number of deaths to 260 — 52 just this week.

The number of deaths eclipsed the number of last week by just one but represents a slowing of the virus spread in Juárez.

In addition to the deaths, Chihuahua State Health officials are reporting a total of 1,187 positive COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Overall, the State of Chihuahua says there are 2,135 positive COVID-19 cases and 322 fatalities statewide.

