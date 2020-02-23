Juarez radio personality slain in front of her home

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Police in Juárez identified the 37-year-old woman killed in front of her parents home Tuesday as a known radio personality known as Bárbara Greco.

Greco, whose real name was Aracely Alocer Carmona, was outside her home in Colonia El Barreal in North Juárez. Juarez Municipal Police say she was shot twice in the head while talking with her father outside of the house.

She worked as a radio host on La Poderosa 107.5 FM in Juárez, where she mostly discussed horoscopes and spirituality. According to Ejecentral, a publication based out of Mexico City, she had recently spoken out against the femicides plaguing the country.

More than 75 people have been murdered this month in Juárez. No suspects have been named.