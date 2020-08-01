Juárez professor murdered

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A Juárez professor last seen Monday was found murdered in an empty lot according to family members.

Victor Manuel Hinojos Castañeda, 42, was found dead last Monday in an empty lot in Colonia Libertad, family members confirm to KTSM. According to the forensic report, Castañeda’s face was wrapped with duct tape, and his hands and legs were tied.

He was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday driving a black Chevrolet Cobalt. Castañeda’s body was discovered later that evening.

Juárez Municipal Police are investigating the motive and any possible suspects in his murder.