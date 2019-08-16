Juarez professor kidnapped near campus, found strangled days later

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Chihuahua State Police are investigating after a professor was kidnapped and found strangled.

According to investigators, it happened in the Colonia Colinas de Juarez in the city’s south side.

Officials say the body of Alejandro Alvarado Iniesta, 34, an engineering professor, was found wrapped in a blanket on Monday.

An autopsy later revealed he died by strangulation.

According to police, Iniesta was taken from the front of the campus last Friday.

No word yet of any arrests.