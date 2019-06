JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Hundreds of people came out to the streets of Juarez Sunday afternoon for the 15th annual Pride Parade.

The Marcha de las Diversidades Afectivo Sexuales (March of Sexual Diversity) began at the Parque Borunda and ended at the Benito Juarez Monument with entertainment.

Juarez’s Pride Parade is typically one of the largest gatherings in Mexico with a large and supportive crowd on hand to cheer on the floats and performers.