Juarez preparing for additional Mexican federal agents

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) – The Mayor of Juarez, Armando Cabada, says the city is expecting to receive hundreds of National Guard soldiers and federal police officers in the coming days.

Cabada says about 600 soldiers and federal police officers are being sent to help deal with the arrival of migrants to the city. They’ll also be patrolling the city to help reduce crime.

“The federal government is going to start issuing migrants documents so that they can look for a job here on this side, it’s all in partnership with the American authorities, so the migrants can return to Mexico with documents and then go back to their country of origin,” Cabada said.

The Mayor also says the number of migrants being apprehended at the border has gone down 50 percent.