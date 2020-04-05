Juarez Police investigating weekend murders

Breaking News
JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juarez Municipal Police say 16 people have been murdered in just the first few days of April.

A man is accused of murdering his own mother in a drunken rage early Sunday morning in Southwest Juarez. According to Juarez Municipal Police, they were called to Colonia Oasis Revolucion around 6 a.m. where the victim was found stabbed to death.

According to police, the woman was stabbed to death by her own son in a drunken rage. She was also bludgeoned with a heavy rock. One of the woman’s other sons attempted to intervene and was also attacked by his brother.

On Saturday, police say a man was murdered inside his own home in Colonia 9 de Septiembre. Juarez investigators believe the victim knew his attackers because the front door and iron fence around the home were not damaged.

The Deputy Attorney General for Northern Chihuahua, Jorge Nava Lopez, has previously said there’s been an increase of murders inside homes where they believe the victim knew their attacker. They believe it involves criminal organizations that are allowed into the victims’ homes unsuspected before the crime occurs.

