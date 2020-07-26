Juárez Police hope to identify suspect in armed robbery, shooting death of off-duty police agent

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juárez Police are asking the community for help identifying a man accused of robbing an off-duty police agent at a convenience store before shooting him to death.

It happened Saturday night in South Juárez, where police say the man walked into the store with the intent of robbing customers. The suspect robbed multiple customers at gunpoint, including an off-duty Juárez Municipal Police agent who was inside the store with his family.

The suspect shot the officer multiple times and fled the scene. The officer was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, wearing white tennis shoes, white shorts and a polo shirt with stripes.

