1  of  2
Breaking News
Pentagon orders Fort Bliss, other military installations to halt COVID-19 reporting Six new COVID-19 cases reported in El Paso, one new case on Fort Bliss

Juarez Police break up raves as city enforces COVID-19 restrictions

Juarez

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juarez Municipal Police were busy over the weekend breaking up private raves with hundreds of party-goers.

Saturday, police arrested 45 adults and 195 juveniles after being alerted to loud noises coming from at least three separate homes in South Juarez. Agents also confiscated a large quantity of liquor and beer from the parties.

The State of Chihuahua is under mandatory stay at home orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Juarez. Authorities have banned large gatherings in any setting, including bars, clubs, homes, or parks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Juarez Police break up raves as city enforces COVID-19 restrictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez Police break up raves as city enforces COVID-19 restrictions"

DPS: no plan to establish COVID-19 checkpoints at Texas-Louisiana border

Thumbnail for the video titled "DPS: no plan to establish COVID-19 checkpoints at Texas-Louisiana border"

Criminal justice reform groups speak out against Gov. Abbott's executive order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Criminal justice reform groups speak out against Gov. Abbott's executive order"

Six new COVID-19 cases reported in El Paso, one new case on Fort Bliss

Thumbnail for the video titled "Six new COVID-19 cases reported in El Paso, one new case on Fort Bliss"

City of El Paso provides Monday update on COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of El Paso provides Monday update on COVID-19"

Mother, daughter make hundreds of free homemade masks for community members NEWS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother, daughter make hundreds of free homemade masks for community members NEWS"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More from Border Report

More Border Report