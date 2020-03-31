Juarez Police break up raves as city enforces COVID-19 restrictions

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juarez Municipal Police were busy over the weekend breaking up private raves with hundreds of party-goers.

Saturday, police arrested 45 adults and 195 juveniles after being alerted to loud noises coming from at least three separate homes in South Juarez. Agents also confiscated a large quantity of liquor and beer from the parties.

The State of Chihuahua is under mandatory stay at home orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Juarez. Authorities have banned large gatherings in any setting, including bars, clubs, homes, or parks.