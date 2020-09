JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juárez Municipal Police agents trying to make a traffic stop on a vehicle without license plates was ambushed Tuesday evening.

It happened in Colonia Heroes de la Revolucion in South Juárez. Police say the vehicle did not stop and those inside opened fire on the officers.

Investigators say police returned fore, killing a 26-year-old woman in the vehicle and hitting a 28-year-old man in the leg. They say the man was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.