Juárez police arrest gunmen following shootout Wednesday night

CIUDAD JUÁREZ – A shootout between Juárez police and a couple of gunmen in south Juárez on Wednesday night.

According to officials, the alleged gunmen ran away from Juárez police following the alleged shooting of three men in south Juárez. Investigators told our crews in Juárez that two of the victims died following the shooting.

Authorities said the gunmen were able to get into police units and that’s when the suspects allegedly fired at officers.

Police responded and reportedly fired back at the suspects. Following the shootout, officials said the three suspects were arrested and were in possession of two handguns.