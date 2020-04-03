Juarez pharmacies report lack of medications used to treat Lupus and asthma

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Some pharmacies in Juarez are reporting a lack of certain medications that are used to treat Lupus and Nebulizers that are used to help patients with asthma.

Some pharmacy technicians said there are some people from El Paso who are crossing into Juarez to buy the medications because they believe the medicine will treat problems related to COVID-19.

However, according to some doctors, people could be putting their lives in danger if they take the medication without getting a proper diagnosis.

Dr. Lorenzo Soberanez from the Medical Cluster of the Juarez Chamber of Commerce said that people have to be careful if they use the medicine because it could actually make users medical conditions even worse and that the medication may even cause death.