Juarez party salon owners demand government allow them to open

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A groups of Juarez party salon owners were seen protesting Friday in front of Chihuahua government offices.

The owners demanded that the government give them the green light to open up their business, just like other businesses have been allowed to do.

“We have all the sanitary regulations — sanitized rugs and hand sanitizer — all of that,” said Lazaro Flores, a part salon owner. “Let us open up so that people who throw parties at home can do their parties safer. We’re not doing Sweet 16s or weddings, but people will do their party at a rented salon with their masks on and in a more controlled environment.”

With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in the Borderland, owners of theses businesses said it’s necessary to keep parties under control as authorities are already having a hard time keeping gatherings to a limit.

The business owners claimed to have all the permits necessary to open, even though the city is on a red alert, with some saying that some party salons have chosen to shut down because of high rents.

Latest Headlines