JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Juarez officials will start to sanitize their air by using a helicopter that will be spraying sodium hypochlorite in different colonias, or neighborhoods.

The spray is part of the government’s measures to try to stop the spread of the COVID-19 in the city, Mayor Armando Cabada said.

State health official said this kind of efforts may help, but will not stop the virus because the same precaution need to be done on surfaces on home, office or public buildings.