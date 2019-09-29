Juarez murders top 113 for September

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — For the second weekend in a row, the surge of violence continued through the city of Juarez.

Five people were murdered in the last two days, which means the city has topped 113 homicides in the month of September alone.

Friday evening, Juarez firefighters were called to a Northeast Juarez neighborhood to reports of a late model Honda Odyssey on fire. Upon arrival, investigators found the body of a man inside burned to death.

Early Saturday morning, a cyclist riding along a dirt path on Camino Real Road in Northwest Juarez discovered the body of a man whose hands and legs were tied. He had been covered in used tires and left for dead.

In several brazen acts of violence, men were gunned down in front of multiple witnesses on Saturday. Public executions have increased in Juarez over the last several months.

Saturday a man was shot inside a South Juarez car shop in Colonia Waterfill, according to Juarez Police. Investigators say two suspects entered the business and opened fire on the victim, who has been identified as Orlando Marin Delgado, 22. Delgado was identified by Juarez Police as a leader of the Juarez Valley criminal organization who had been wanted by three police agencies in Mexico at the time of his execution.

Later, a man was shot to death in front of an ice cream shop known as “La Michiocana” in North Juarez on Hermanos Escobar Street. According to witnesses, several suspects were talking to the victim before opening fire on him in front of the crowded store.

The victim attempted to run away from the gunfire but eventually collapsed on the nearby street. He has yet to be identified by police, but they say he was in his 30’s.

Finally, a man walking down the street in Colonia Bellavista in North Juarez, just west of the Paso Del Norte Bridge was shot by a suspected gunman. A victim or suspect, in that case, have yet to be identified.