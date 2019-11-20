Juarez Municipal Police officers attacked near school

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Two Juarez Municipal Police were attacked by gunmen near an elementary school Tuesday evening in South Juarez, according to KTSM’s Juarez reporter.

It happened on Calle Mesa Central near the Escuela Secundaria Federal Numero 15, just after students were let out of class.

According to witnesses, several suspects began firing at the Juarez Policia Municipal truck, striking two agents. One agent, a woman, was seriously injured after being hit in the head. The second agent was taken to a local hospital for injuries that are not believed to be serious.

No arrests have been made.