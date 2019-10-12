Juarez migrant camp affected by strong cold front

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The sudden cold front that pushed through the Borderland Thursday evening impacted hundreds of migrants camping at the International Ports of Entry in Juarez.

According to KTSM’s reporter in Juarez, the migrants are not used to colder weather. Most of them come from southern Mexico where temperatures are warm.

As the fall temperatures begin to drop, officials in Juarez fear the migrants will begin to become ill. The migrants have been invited into several shelters, but most have declined, saying they’re afraid to lose their place in line to be called by Customs and Border Protection.

Some migrants living in the tents near the bridge say they’re considering staying in Juarez to live if they’re unable to claim political asylum because they cannot return to their homes due to targeted violence.