Juarez mayor speaks out against proposed tariffs

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) - Government officials in Juarez are speaking out against President Trump's threats of raising tariffs of Mexican goods.

On Monday, Juarez Mayor Armando Cabado and Chihuahua Governor Javier Corral both echoed sentiments that the tariff threats would be disastrous to the region. Cabada says the economy of Juarez greatly depends on manufacturing and goods exported to the United States.

"It's a threat that we have to take very seriously, and we see how the federal government is also taking it seriously, it has to be resolved as soon as possible," Cabada said.

Corral said he also believed the implementation of tariffs would also hit Texas hard.

"The other side raising tariffs would result in tariffs being imposed on this side and that would lead to a trade war that is not convenient, that would be disastrous," said Corral.

As KTSM has reported, President Trump is threatening a 5-percent tariff on all imports from Mexico beginning June 10 unless Mexico stops the large number of migrants trying to reach the U.S. He has not specified how he would quantify those actions.