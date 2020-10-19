Juárez mayor says he has tested positive for coronavirus for second time

Juarez

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The mayor of Juárez confirmed on Sunday in a Facebook post that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Juárez Mayor Armando Cabada said he and his family — wife Alejandra and daughter Regina — have tested positive for the virus.

This is the second time that Cabada has contracted the virus — he also tested positive on May 6.

He will be working from home until doctors say he can return to the office.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story