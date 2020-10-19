Juárez mayor says he has tested positive for coronavirus for second time

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The mayor of Juárez confirmed on Sunday in a Facebook post that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Juárez Mayor Armando Cabada said he and his family — wife Alejandra and daughter Regina — have tested positive for the virus.
This is the second time that Cabada has contracted the virus — he also tested positive on May 6.
He will be working from home until doctors say he can return to the office.
