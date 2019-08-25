Juarez man shot to death in city’s 91st murder in August

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – A Juarez man was shot to death in the city’s 91st murder this month alone, officials say.

According to investigators, it happened on Saturday in the Colonia El Sauzal in Northeast Juarez.

Police say Juan Manuel Perez Lazarin, 38, was driving his truck when several suspects began shooting at him dozens of times.

Lazarin drove the truck until it crashed against a home. He died at the scene.

According to Juarez police records, Lazarin had a criminal background and was previously arrested for drug trafficking and human smuggling.

No word yet on the arrests of any suspects.