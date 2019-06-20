Juarez man sentenced for sexually assaulting child inside hospital

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – A Juarez man will spend the next six years and six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young girl inside a hospital last year.

According to a news release, the incident happened July 17, 2018 at the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social located on Avenida Valentín Fuentes Varela.

Officials say the victim was in an elevator to go visit a hospitalized relative when her mother found her crying and alone with a man, later identified as Ricardo Israel Ortiz Nevarez.

According to the release, Nevarez then fixed his pants and tried to run away before hospital security guards caught him and turned him over to police.

In addition to the sentence, a judge also ordered Nevarez to pay an unspecified amount of money.

Officials say specialists from the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office of Women provided psychological attention to the victim “due to the emotional and mental harm” she experienced during the incident.