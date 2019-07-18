Juarez man sentenced for aggravated sexual assault of young relatives

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – A Juarez man will spend nearly four decades in prison for the aggravated sexual assault of two of his young relatives.
According to a news release, Servando Garcia Carretero, 38, was convicted of raping a 12-year-old boy and another child younger than eight.
Investigators say Carretero assaulted the siblings “on several occasions” from February to May 2017 at a home located in the Colonia Riveras del Bravo.
According to officials, the incidents happened when the man cared for the children when their mother left the house.
In addition to the prison time, Carretero will also be required to pay an unspecified fee.