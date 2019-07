JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – A Juarez man died after he was trapped inside his burning home.

According to the Juarez Fire Department, the blaze happened Sunday in the Colonia Guadalajara.

Officials say the home was built with wood and old tires, which caused the fire to spread quickly.

The victim is described as a man in his late 40s, but his name has not yet been released.

Chihuahua State Police are now investigating what caused the fire to start.