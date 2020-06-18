Juarez man accused of kidnapping El Paso girlfriend, sexually assaulting her on both sides of US-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Juarez police said they arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend and raped her on both sides of the U.S.- Mexico border.

The 19-year-old suspect has only been identified by police as Erik C.M.

Police said he went to the victim’s house on June 15 and took her to an empty lot where he raped her. He then put her in a Honda Civic and crossed into Juarez. The suspect allegedly told the woman he would kill her if she said anything to anyone.

Once in Juarez, the man allegedly took his girlfriend to a motel and sexually assaulted her again, police said.

The girlfriend was able to escape in the vehicle, a Honda Civic, and flee. Police pulled her over as the suspect chased after the car. He was arrested, police said.