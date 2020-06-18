Breaking News
COVID-19 kills woman in her 30s with no underlying medical conditions; 6 new deaths announced

Juarez man accused of kidnapping El Paso girlfriend, sexually assaulting her on both sides of US-Mexico border

Juarez

by: Border Report staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Juarez police said they arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend and raped her on both sides of the U.S.- Mexico border.

The 19-year-old suspect has only been identified by police as Erik C.M.

Police said he went to the victim’s house on June 15 and took her to an empty lot where he raped her. He then put her in a Honda Civic and crossed into Juarez. The suspect allegedly told the woman he would kill her if she said anything to anyone.

Once in Juarez, the man allegedly took his girlfriend to a motel and sexually assaulted her again, police said.

The girlfriend was able to escape in the vehicle, a Honda Civic, and flee. Police pulled her over as the suspect chased after the car. He was arrested, police said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

DACA recipient relieved

Thumbnail for the video titled "DACA recipient relieved"

Schumer: 'I cried tears of joy' on DACA decision

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schumer: 'I cried tears of joy' on DACA decision"

TWC plans to reinstate work search requirements July 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "TWC plans to reinstate work search requirements July 6"

Grandma Coco celebrates 100th Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grandma Coco celebrates 100th Birthday"

Texas Democratic Party asks Supreme Court to hear its case on mail-in voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas Democratic Party asks Supreme Court to hear its case on mail-in voting"

Rhinos to join North American Hockey League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rhinos to join North American Hockey League"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime

More from Border Report

More Border Report