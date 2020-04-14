Juarez increasing COVID-19 precautions, closes Cereso prison for visitation

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) – Juarez officials continue trying to crack down on residents who are refusing to take the stay at home policy seriously. On Monday, KTSM photographer Roberto Delgado captured dozens of people walking int he main plaza, walking, and shopping without facemasks or other social distancing precautions.

Juarez Municipal Police installed ‘sanitation tunnels’ in all Juarez Police stations in hopes of protecting agents who are still serving the public. The tunnels have a spray that eliminates particles and every agent entering or exiting the police station will be required to use it.

Authorities say it also helps protect them from infecting their families when they go home.

Beginning Monday, Chihuahua prison officials suspended all visits to the Cereso #3 prison to prevent any potential cases of COVID-19 spreading inside the prison. Inmates and their families were given notice of the new measures before they were enacted. According to Chihuahua officials, there have been no reported cases inside Cereso.

As of Monday, there are 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our sister city with 14 deaths. State officials say at least 11 of the 14 deaths are associated with maquiladora workers in the city.