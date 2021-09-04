Juarez in Brief: Recycling plant catches fire, Venezuelan migrant hopes for U.S. asylum

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At least seven fire trucks and 40 firefighters responded a second recycling plant fire in less than a week in Juarez on Saturday, this time in South Juarez.

The fire happened at a recycling plant in the Colonia La Cuesta in South Juarez, where oxygen tanks and other hazardous materials are kept. Residents reported an explosion followed a fire that spread across the plant.

Firefighters evacuated residents within two blocks of the plant to prevent any injuries.

Migrants from Central and South America who are in Juarez are hoping they can find asylum in the United States. One migrant, from Venezuela, said she went to Juarez to escape persecution of the Maduro government.

But Yanir Silvia ended up facing the possibility of violence in Juarez, where another migrant from Valenzuela was found murdered in a bar on Thursday and another from Central America was found dead in an abandoned motel.

Silvia said she doesn’t know where to go with no family in Juarez and is hoping she can find safety through asylum.

