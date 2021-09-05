Juarez in Brief: Mechanic killed when bus rolls over him, 1 killed in burglary gone wrong

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Juarez mechanic died Saturday when the bus he was working on ran over him in South Juarez.

The mechanic was making repairs to the bus when the bus rolled over him. The driver of the bus was arrested for his negligence in the incident.

According to our crew in Juarez, the driver forgot that the mechanic was performing repairs.

One person was killed in a home burglary gone wrong.

On Saturday, Juarez police were called to a home in the Colonia Galeana to investigate a murder. Agents believe a suspect entered the home to burglarize it. However, when the suspect got into the home, he discovered there were three people inside. The suspect then started shooting at the people. One of the people in the home was fatally injured; the two others were uninjured.

The suspect fled after taking some items from the home.

This is the 16th murder in Juarez this month.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.