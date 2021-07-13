Juarez in Brief: Dismembered body found and COVID-19 vaccine scams

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two men who were walking in the Colonia Universidad in south Juarez found a briefcase containing the dismembered parts of a man on Tuesday morning.

According to Juarez police, the body was discovered after the men smelled a foul odor coming from the suitcase and found the body, which was decomposing. There is no additional information about the incident.

This is Juarez’s 49th homicide for the month of July, bringing the total number of murders in the city to 775 in 2021. May recorded the highest number of murders this year, with 145.

The State Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risks (COESPRIS) is warning residents of scams where COVID-19 vaccines are being sold. COESPRIS said the COVID-19 vaccine is free and the agency has not issued a license to any business to sell or import the vaccine.

Residents should be aware of internet pages, social media posts or any businesses that advertise the sale of the vaccine since the sale is considered fraud and there is no way to determine where the vaccines came from.

The agency is investigating an establishment for possibly administering vaccines after a citizen complained. After visiting the business, the agency found used syringes and empty bottles that are believed to have contained the vaccine.

Authorities ask that anyone who comes across these for-sale vaccines call 800 552 50 52 anytime from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

