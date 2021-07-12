Juarez in Brief: Deadly attack at horse race, woman swept away in heavy rains and U.S. citizen arrested after attempting to cross into Mexico with more than $217K

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Juarez police are investigating an armed attack during a horse race in the Valle de Juarez area on Sunday.

According to police, the drivers of a red Chevrolet Cavalier arrived at the horse race and started shooting at competitors. Two men and one woman were injured and later died on the way to the hospital.

Police shut down the highway where the three people died to investigate.

On Monday, the body of a woman who was swept away in Sunday’s heavy rains was recovered from floodgates of the Rio Grande.

Juarez police identified the 50-year-old woman as Cecilia Saldivar, who was dragged by water after she got out of her vehicle on Sunday night. Her death is still under investigation.

A U.S. citizen was arrested by the Mexican National Guard and Customs agents after attempting to cross into Mexico at the Bridge of the Americas with more than $217,000.

The money, which the person did not declare or state where it came from, was stashed underneath a seat and the glove compartment.

