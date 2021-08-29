Juarez in Brief: Body found in suitcase, city honors Juan Gabriel on 5th anniversary of his death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Saturday, Juarez police were alerted to a suitcase that was found in a field in South Juarez that contained a human body stuffed inside.

According to authorities, a man was walking near the field when he saw the suitcase and got closer to investigate. He realized the suitcase had a body stuffed inside.

There is no further information on the victim, including age and sex.

Juarez continued to honor the late singer Juan Gabriel on the fifth anniversary of his death. On Saturday, masses were held in Juarez and members of the city’s Historical Commission lay flower offerings at Gran Plaza Juan Gabriel. An online concert was also broadcast on Saturday.

The singer and songwriter, born Alberto Aguilera Valadez, was known for his flamboyant style and elevating Latin music, with more than 60 million records sold worldwide.

He died of natural causes in 2016 in Santa Monica, Calif., at the age of 66.

