Juarez in Brief: Body found floating in dam, man shot outside home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, the body of a man was found floating in the waters of a dam located in South Juarez.

According to Juarez Police, the victim had several signs of violence. The body was recovered by Juarez firefighters but there is no word on the identity of the victim.

Also on Friday, a man was murdered while leaving his home. Juarez police say the man was attacked and shot several times after taking his vehicle out from his home. There is no information on the victim’s identity.

According to Juarez police, the two men are the latest of 118 victims that have lost their life due to violence in the month of July.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.