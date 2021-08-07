Juarez in Brief: 5 inmates escape juvenile facility and man murdered in front of drug rehab clinic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Five inmates at a juvenile detention center in Juarez absconded from the facility early Saturday morning.

All of the inmates who escaped are under the age of 18 and all were serving time for serious crimes, including carrying weapons, kidnapping and murder.

Guards at the facility, which is located in South Juarez, discovered at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning that the five inmates were missing after doing a search and going down a list of who was in the prison.

On Saturday, a man was murdered in front of a drug rehab clinic located in North Juarez.

Juarez police said the man was outside of the clinic when gunmen shot him. The incident happened in a busy area of the city.

The man is the third murder victim in Juarez this week and the eighth murder victim killed in this area in 2021.

