Juarez in Brief: 1 woman murdered, 2 state agents murdered and Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal filming in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was found by relatives murdered in a home in north Juarez on Friday morning.

The woman, whose home is in the Colonia Partido Romero, was found with gunshot wounds. Juarez police closed several streets around the crime scene to start their investigation.

This month, there have been 12 women murdered in Juarez.

An armed attack in South Juarez left two Chihuahua state agents who were assigned at the Cereso prison dead on Thursday. Both state agents were father and son, according to Juarez police.

The agents were attacked on their day off by several suspects near their home. One of the agents died at the scene and the other died after he was taken to a hospital.

Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal is in Juarez to film a biopic about Mexican wrestler Cassandro the Exotic, who’s from both Juarez and El Paso.

A film crew was in Juarez on Thursday after filming in El Paso in the last week. The movie, “Cassandro,” is directed by Roger Ross Williams.

Cassandro is a famous wrestler who was born in El Paso and has been popular since the late 1990s.

